Top civil-military leadership resolve to defend country’s sovereignty at all costs

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting comprising top civil and military leadership held in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to review the internal and external security situation, ARY News reported.

The high-level civil-military huddle expressed the resolve that the sovereignty of Pakistan will be protected at all costs.

Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours, but it has the will and capacity to defend its people and territorial integrity, said the participants.

The meeting also expressed serious concern over the continued human rights violation by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of it.

The forum also paid glowing tributes to the bravery and coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies for successfully thwarting the recent attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Those present at the meeting include Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt General Faiz Hameed, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and others.

Read More: Any Indian misadventure will have ‘uncontrollable consequences’, warns Pakistan Army

Earlier on June 3, expressing grave concerns over continuous and unproved ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had warned that there will be ‘uncontrollable and unintended consequences’ of any military adventurism.

Talking to a private news channel, the DG ISPR had warned India not to ‘play with fire’ and added that Pakistan was fully prepared and would respond with full might to any Indian military adventure.

