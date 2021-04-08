RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Corps Commander Conference (CCC) at the GHQ, where matters related to regional and domestic security environment were discussed, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to Pak army’s media wing, the participants undertook a comprehensive review of the regional and domestic security environment with a special focus on the situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

The forum expressed confidence in the operational preparedness of the Army displayed during recently held formation exercises. The meeting also held a detailed discussion on the situation along the eastern border/ Line of Control (LOC) especially the environment post ceasefire understanding 2021 between the DGsMO.

The reaffirmed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for the right to self-determination, said ISPR, adding that the participants undertook a detailed review of the security situation in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The forum reiterated the importance of energizing early induction of civil administration and other Law Enforcement Agencies along with the speedy implementation of development plan within these districts for their ultimate transition to civil administration in an earlier timeframe.

Dilating upon Afghan Peace Process, the forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made thus far. The forum was also apprised about military engagements with friendly countries.

The army’s media wing said that the meeting also reviewed the internal security situation including an ongoing third wave of COVID-19 and reaffirmed the resolve of armed forces to extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic.

