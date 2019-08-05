Web Analytics
Top UK military official calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: United Kingdom (UK) Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office in federal capital on Monday.

Bilateral ties between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier on July 23, Pakistan and UK had reached an agreement to continue engagement on non-proliferation and disarmament issues.

The agreement was reached during the fourth round of Pakistan-United Kingdom bilateral consultations on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament in Islamabad today.

According to the Foreign Office, talks were held in an open and constructive atmosphere and the two sides discussed issues on international arms control and non-proliferation agenda.

They also discussed issues relating to global and regional security and stability, as well as areas of cooperation and collaboration in multilateral fora.

