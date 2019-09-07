Arrangements completed to keep Torkham border operational for 24 hours

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has completed all arrangements for keeping the Pakistan-Afghanistan’s Torkham border operational for 24 hours, sources told ARY News on Saturday.

Sources added that the move was an important step towards increasing transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

From both sides of the border, the countries have increased the number of counters to more than 20 and also deployed additional officials to smoothly continue the trade activities for 24 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it on September 14, sources added.

Earlier on July 31, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had visited Torkham, the Pak-Afghan border crossing, to review arrangements so that the border could remain open round the clock.

Talking to journalists, Mahmood Khan said that 24-hour opening of Torkham border to help boost bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that the KP government released Rs79 mn to provide facilities at the border crossing. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shehzad was also accompanied by the chief minister during the visit.

Arbab Shehzad said that the Afghanistan government was also wanted that Torkham border should be remained opened round-the-clock.

It was reported earlier on July 8 that Pak-Afghan border at Torkham would remain operational round the clock from August to facilitate bilateral and transit trade activities.

Comments

comments