No torture marks found on Nimrita’s body, says police surgeon

LARKANA: A police surgeon here on Tuesday said no torture marks were found on the body of a BDS student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Nimirta Amarta who was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana last night, reported ARY News.

Citing an initial autopsy report of the deceased, the surgeon said the body had marks caused by something tied around her neck.

He couldn’t determine whether the marks were caused by the tying of a rope or a dupatta around her neck, he added.

He said samples collected during the autopsy of the deceased were sent to a laboratory, adding the cause of her death would be known after a final report.

Earlier today, the brother of the deceased female medical student expressed suspicion of the ‘murder’ of her sister at the Chandka Medical College after rejecting the claims of her suicide.

Dr Vishaal, the brother of the Nimrata who was found dead in hostel room, declared the incident ‘a murder’ and announced to undergo a post-mortem of her sister.

In his statement to the media, Vishaal said that the family has sought permission from the local administration for conducting a post-mortem of his sister from a private hospital and bearing all of the expenses.

“Larkana administration is asking us for some committee,” he revealed.

“My sister’s dead body was recovered at 2:00 am [Tuesday late night] while she was distributing sweets at around 12:30 am. Can somebody tell me what was happened within 1.5 hours? It is not the case of harassment as it usually leads to committing suicide.”

“I had also recorded the evidence from my camera and I think it is a murder,” he expressed suspicions.

