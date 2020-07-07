Another tortured body of woman recovered from Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: Another tortured body of a woman was recovered from Jamshoro district of the Sindh province, days after a woman identified as Wazeeran was dumped at a raodside in the same manner in the district after being stoned to death, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, they have recovered the body of a woman from Sehwan-Jhangara road, within the remits of the Jamshoro district of the province. “The body of the woman bore the torture marks,” they said adding that she was hit multiple times by a rod.

A case is being registered against unidentified men while a post-mortem was also carried out to ascertain the cause of death. The body was later handed over to the rescue authorities.

Medical Superintendent of the Sehwan Hospital shedding light on the findings of the post-mortem said that woman died after excessive torture. “Both cases of today and Wazeeran, who was killed days back, bore similarities,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 27, the Motorway Police found a mutilated body of an unknown woman with severe head injuries from the Indus Highway in the limits of Police Station Chachaar.

The Motorway Police referred the matter to the Police Station Chachaar, where the deceased was identified as Wazeera Chachaar, a resident of nearby Wadda Chachaar village.

Police immediately contacted the husband of the deceased Ali Bux Chachaar and father Gul Muhammad Chachaar and sent the body to Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute, Sehwan for postpartum.

A post-mortem report on the body confirmed that severe torture was inflicted on her, which led to her death.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with ARY News, the alleged stoning victim had a fractured skull with her neck and facial bones broken, which severely affected her brain.

Moreover, there were severe injuries all over the woman’s body, according to the autopsy which was conducted 12 hours after her death. It concluded that head injuries resulted in her death.

