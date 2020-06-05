Countrywide tally of coronavirus cases now at 89,249 including 31,198 cured, 1,838 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 89,249 with 31,198 patients having cured of the disease and 1,838 virus-related deaths.

So far, 33,536 cases have been detected in Sindh, 33,144 in Punjab, 11,890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,5820 in Balochistan, 3,946 in Islamabad, 299 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 852 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 68 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 1,838 so far. A total of 4,896 new cases were detected when 22,812 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 31,198. So far, 638,323 tests have been conducted across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to deliver an important speech to the nation today over the coronavirus situation.

PM Khan, while chairing a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) spokesperson held at PM House, decided to address the nation over the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The participants of the meeting held a detailed discussion on the recommendations for the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year and parliamentary session. PM Khan also provided guidelines to the party spokespersons in the meeting.

