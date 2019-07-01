Total solar eclipse of 2019 to take place tomorrow

The world will witness the second solar eclipse of 2019 tomorrow on July 2, but Pakistanis will not be able to enjoy it.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the eclipse will begin at 9:55 pm on Tuesday and the complete eclipse will take place at 11:03 pm.

It will peak over South America and last for four minutes, according to NASA. The eclipse will be seen over parts of Chile, Argentina and South-Pacific region.

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon, the sun and Earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line, and the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow, the penumbra, on Earth. It turns dark during a total solar eclipse and temperatures dip since the sun is completely blocked.

Read More: Baby born during the Solar Eclipse gets a special name

Researchers said the eclipse is important because it will enable astronomers to study the outer realm of the Sun, known as the corona. Understanding more about how the Sun works, and how solar flares emerge, can help protect astronauts in space as well as electrical grids on Earth.

Comments

comments