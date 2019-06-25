Tough decisions inevitable for economic stability: Balochistan CM  

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan here on Tuesday said that tough decisions were inevitable for Pakistan’s economic stability, ARY News reported.

Hailing the economic policies of the incumbent government, Jam Kamal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan put the country on the upward trajectory of progress and development.

Talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him, Kamal underscored the need to create awareness among the masses about the benefits of paying taxes.

The chief minister said, “People in Balochistan also support Kashmiris’ indigenous movement for their self determination”

Both the leaders agreed that a strong Pakistan could play a better role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Earlier on April 1,Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda had said the government had to pay $37 billion in loans and blamed the former government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for pushing Pakistan into debt.

Vawda, speaking in the ARY News programme, had said the government had to return $1700 million this year in loans.

The minister had said prices of the petroleum products shot up worldwide, “The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority suggested the government to increase petrol rate by Rs 12, but we just raised Rs 6.”

