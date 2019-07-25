Tourism facilitation section establish in Pakistan Embassy Paris

A dedicated, custom-designed and fully equipped Tourism Facilitation Section has been established at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris to promote Pakistan as a preferred tourism destination for the French and the European tourists.

The section was inaugurated by Jean-Bernard Sempastous, President,

France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly and Moin ul Haque Ambassador of Pakistan to France.

The inauguration ceremony held in Paris yesterday was attended by the French government officials, French tours operators, travel writers and media persons, a message reaching here Thursday from Paris said.

While speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said that the setting up of the tourism facilitation section was part of the Embassy’s Tourism initiative to promote and market Pakistan’s hidden touristic treasures.

He also informed the guests about various steps taken by the government of Pakistan to promote tourism in Pakistan and invited them to visit Pakistan to enjoy its natural beauty, cultural heritage and the hospitality of its people.

