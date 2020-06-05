Tourism industry to be reopened in few days: Azam Swati

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Friday announced that the tourism industry will be reopened in the country in few days, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist following a high-level meeting on tourism and the novel coronavirus situation in the country, Azam Swati said that people can protect themselves from the deadly virus by strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Terming tourism backbone of the country’s economy, Azam Swati said that the government will formally reopen tourism industry in next few days. He maintained that the government will impose complete lockdown if people do not follow the SOPs.

Read More: SAPM hints reopening of airspace for tourism activities in Pakistan

Earlier on May 18, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari, had hinted the phase-wise reopening of Pakistan’s airspace to resume tourism activities.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, while addressing Virtual Town Hall of World Tourism Forum, had said that the Pakistani government was making efforts to provide relief to the people belonging to tourism sector affected by the impact of coronavirus.

During the event, the participants of the Virtual Town Hall had exchanged views on restoration of tourism activites in Pakistan and initiation of tourism and trade activities on Pakistan-India borders like EU.

Comments

comments