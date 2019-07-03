In a first, mobile app for tourism launched in KP

PESHAWAR: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, Provincial Minister for Tourism Atif Khan launched a mobile application for tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the launch ceremony on Wednesday, the minister said there are multiple opportunities for tourism in KP and if this sector is promoted well, it will create employment in the province.

“If we strive hard then we can grow the number of tourists to 10 million in 10 years,” he said.

The app ‘KPTourism’ can be downloaded from Google Playstore and Apple IOS. It offers holistic insights for travel planning, tour packages, attractions, blogs, and much more with navigational assistance.

Last week, the KP government announced an allocation of an amount exceeding five billion rupees for promotion of tourism in the province.

The government aims to spend Rs 3.7 billion on the construction of state of the art tourism resorts across the province. Similarly, an estimated Rs100 million will be spent on establishing tourism police to provide security to foreign and local visitors.

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to promote tourism in the country, Civil Aviation Authority has also started development works for Swat, Chitral and Parachinar airports.

