Designer makes tourist attraction map of Pakistan to guide travellers

In a bid to help people explore the beauty of Pakistan, a graphic designer and travel blogger, Assam Altaf has created a tourist attraction map of the country.

The map featuring 72 attractions depicts the beautiful landscape of the country. It took him eight days to create it.

The avid traveller took to Instagram where he shares pictures of his adventures and said he has been hearing from people since childhood that Pakistan has great potential.

The country enjoys five types of weather, has a variety of beaches, agricultural lands, the highest mountain peaks, oldest civilisation, all the minerals and resources, rich heritage and different cultures, he said.

This motivated him to showcase the beauty and potential of Pakistan to the world through his work. Another reason was that tourist attraction maps are the first thing people look for when they visit a country, but Pakistan didn’t have any, he claims.

“Being a traveller whenever I visit other countries the first thing I search for is a tourist map. And when I was looking for Pakistan’s tourist map I found nothing,” he said.

The travel blogger also pointed out that changes the new on-arrival visa and e-visa policies attracted tourists to Pakistan.

He concluded by saying that he hopes this map will act as a guide and help travel lovers who wish to explore the country.

See the map in full resolution here: http://bit.ly/339Og2I

