Toxic gas spread in Keamari: Police submit progress report to SHC

KARACHI: Police officials have submitted the progress report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding the probe into toxic gas spread in Keamari, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the case related to deaths after the spread of hazardous gas in Karachi’s Keamari port area.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the police department to provide details of the probe into the incident. Following the court order, police officials have submitted a progress report.

Superintendent Police (SP) Keamari sought three weeks from the court for the submission of a challan.

The high court directed police to record testimonies of relatives of the deceased people in order to ascertain the facts. Justice Mazhar remarked that it is the responsibility of the police department to spot the responsible but no one has been declared responsible for the incident so far.

Later, the SHC adjourned the hearing and summoned another progress report from the police officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) had also submitted its report in February to the Sindh High Court (SHC) related to the deaths caused by the toxic gas spread in Karachi’s Keamari.

At least 14 deaths had been reported in February last year, whereas, more than 300 patients complained about having breathing problem in the Keamari and hospitalised amid offloading of a consignment of soybean cargo from a ship.

