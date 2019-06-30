Web Analytics
‘Toy Story 4’ once again tops North America box office

LOS ANGELES: “Toy Story 4” once again outplayed the competition at the North American box office, raking in $57.9 million in its second weekend in theaters, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The fourth installment in the wildly popular Disney/Pixar series has earned $236.9 million so far in the United States and Canada, alongside another $259 million abroad.

The film again features the unmistakable voices of Tom Hanks as Woody, the ever-eager but empty-holstered cowboy doll, and Tim Allen as the impulsive Buzz Lightyear (“To infinity, and beyond!”).

Far back in second place was “Annabelle Comes Home,” the latest in a series of horror films featuring the creepy doll, which opened at $20.4 million.

In third place was another debut flick, “Yesterday,” a romantic comedy based on a fanciful idea: what if the Beatles never existed?

A mysterious global blackout leads the world to forget the Fab Four, except for one struggling singer-songwriter who becomes an overnight sensation by performing the iconic tunes.

“Yesterday,” directed by Danny Boyle (“Trainspotting,” “Slumdog Millionaire”), earned $17 million.

Fourth place went to Disney’s live-action remake of “Aladdin,” at $9.3 million.

And fifth spot went to Universal’s animated “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” at $7.1 million.

A re-release of the blockbuster superhero film “Avengers: Endgame” earned $5.5 million for seventh place, but its overall global box office take of $2.761 billion is still $27 million shy of the $2.788 billion earned by “Avatar.”

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“Men In Black: International” ($6.6 million)

“Avengers: Endgame” ($5.5 million)

“Child’s Play” ($4.3 million)

“Rocketman” ($3.9 million)

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” ($3.2 million)

