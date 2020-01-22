Sindh govt makes tracking devices mandatory for all motorcycle owners

KARACHI: In an attempt to stop motorcycle snatching crime, the Sindh government has made the installation of tracking devices compulsory for all motorcycle owners across the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after the cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved amendments in the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965.

Motorcycle companies will also be made bound to install trackers in motorcycles. Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will only register those motorcycles having tracking devices installed in it.

The proposal was first floated in late 2017 when the government had announced that tracking devices should be installed on all motorcycles across the province in an attempt to curb street crimes.

Bike theft is one of the most common street crimes in Karachi with hundreds of motorcycles stolen or snatched every month.

