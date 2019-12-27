Two girls killed in tractor-rickshaw collision in Narowal  

ZAFARWAL: At least two girls were killed while a woman sustained injuries after a tractor trolley and a Qingqi rickshaw collided with each other in Zafarwal, a tehsil of Narowal district in Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Shakargarh Road near a bridge, claiming lives of two girls, sitting in the Qingqi rickshaw. A woman in it also sustained injuries.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

On October 23, three women among four people were killed and another woman sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and a passenger bus in Dera Ismail Khan.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital.

The rescue officials said that the four women along with their driver were travelling in their car when their vehicle collided head-on with a passenger bus near Pushta Pul in DI Khan. They said that all the women were of same family.

Police have registered a case and started investigations into the accident. Cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

