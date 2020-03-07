Trade activities partially resume at Pakistan-Iran border after two weeks

CHAGAI: Trade activities partially resumed at the Pakistan-Iran border on Saturday after two weeks amid the coronavirus fears, ARY News reported.

Pakistan had closed its border with Iran at Taftan after more than 120 people were killed and more than 4,500 infected with the novel coronavirus in the neighbouring country.

According to Levies officials, trade activities resumed at the border after 14 days with trailers coming and going into the country.

The drivers of the vehicles are being screened at the border and spray is being done at the vehicle entering Pakistan from Iran to minimize the risk of coronavirus .

Hundreds of vehicles loaded with goods meant for trade were stranded at the border as trade ties were affected amidst the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a number of pilgrims coming in from Iran to Pakistan has exceeded three thousand on Friday.

Pakistani authorities on the border have disclosed that all pilgrims making their way to Pakistan from Iran had been kept in isolated, quarantined areas away from the general public.

Government sources had revealed that 200 pilgrims made their way into Pakistan yesterday.

