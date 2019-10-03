Trade delegation of Egypt calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A trade delegation of Egypt called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

As per details, they discussed matters related to bilateral trade.

Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nadeem Babar, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani were also present during the meeting.

Earlier today, a delegation comprising representatives of different chambers of commerce called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The delegation included its former and current presidents, as well as senior members from chambers of commerce of Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

The meeting was also attended by the finance advisor, chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI) and other high-level officials.

During the meeting, the delegation presented recommendations for expediting trade activities and improvements of the national economy. Moreover, the representatives also discussed the steps with the premier for increasing exports.

