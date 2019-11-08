Trade markets to be set up in border areas to end smuggling: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In a step to encourage legal business with neighboring countries including Iran and Afghanistan, PM Imran on Friday announced to set up trade markets along the border areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on anti-smuggling measures, PM Iran said that that the government was committed to eliminate the menace of smuggling and added that it was very destructive for the country’s economy.

He said, “Smuggling effects national resources, income and destroy industry.” The prime minister said that he was aware of the problems being faced by people particularly the youth in border areas.

The meeting was also briefed over a comprehensive strategy about substitute businesses in the border areas.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq, Yousuf Baig Mirza and others were present in the meeting.

Read More: Govt taking steps to eradicate menace of smuggling: Razak Dawood

Earlier on October 23, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood had said the government was taking steps to eradicate the menace of smuggling.

The adviser had told this to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile when the issue of cross border smuggling of fruits, including apple, and other goods from Iran was raised in its meeting held here at the Parliament House.

The committee had also discussed the import of onions and tomatoes and called for levying taxes.

Comments

comments