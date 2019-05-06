KARACHI: Karachi police on Monday recovered a trader belonging to Kotri district of Sindh province and arrested two of his abductors from Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a raid conducted within 24 hours of registration of First Information Report (FIR) by the trader’s family, Manghopir police recovered the abductee and arrested the two kidnappers.

The recovered abductee, 23-year-old Shahidullah Salam, told police that he was kidnapped by four to five people from Manghopir shrine where he arrived before moving on to buy spare parts from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area.

“They kept me in handcuffs, tortured me, kept me in a washroom and forced me to drink urine instead of water,” the trader said while showing his wounds to Manghopir police.

SHO Manghopir Irfan Asif told ARY News that the trader’s family approached him on May 5, Sunday, claiming that Shahidullah was kidnapped on his visit to Karachi on April 30 and since then, they were searching for him before they received a call from unknown kidnappers who demanded a sum of Rs1500,000 for his release.

The FIR registered on the complaint of abductee’s father also stated that the abductors warned them that if they don’t pay ransom, they might kill Shahidullah.

The police officer added that soon after the registration of FIR, on the directives of SSP West Shaukat Khatian, he immediately formed a team for the trader’s recovery which traced the call and recovered Shahidullah from a house in Sultanabad area of the city.

Two kidnappers were also arrested from the abductors’ hideout who confessed their crime.

A case has been registered against the abductors while police is conducting raids to arrest three of their accomplices.

The trader’s family thanked SSP West Shaukat Khatian and SHO Manghopir Irfan Asif for his swift release.

