Traders to observe countrywide strike on October 28, 29 against tax reforms

ISLAMABAD: The traders’ community on Wednesday announced to observe a countrywide shutter-down strike on October 28 and 29, following the failure of talks with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials.

A protest demonstration was held by the traders under the banner of ‘Tajir Bachao March’ against the tax reforms introduced by the government. The protesting traders attempted to move towards the Federal Board of Revenue’s office.

However, the police stopped the protesters at the Serena Chowk, where they observed a sit-in. A few enraged protesters attempted to cause damage to the public properties and tried to remove barbwires in the area.

This prompted the law enforcers to baton-charge the protesters. Meanwhile, the FBR decided to hold talks with the protesters, but they failed to yield any results.

Talking to the newsmen, the leaders of the protesting traders’ community claimed that the FBR is not ready to listen to their demands and added that they will not pay unjust tax.

They further that the business community will not accept the condition of presentation of a copy of their CNICs for the sale and purchase of goods.

The traders pinned hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led the federal government will reconsider their demands and will provide them the fix tax scheme.

