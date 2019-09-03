KARACHI: Traders Union of Karachi announces sit-in protest over rising issues in the locality of the metropolitan, it also issued an ultimatum to concerned authorities for resolving matters on a priority basis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Leaders of the union demanded prompt action against the over piled issues being faced by Karachi-ites in their localities as the local bodies and the provincial government continues traditional ignorance and turns a blind eye to the mega city’s ailments.

The traders issued a three-day ultimatum to the authorities to resolve all lingering issues of the biggest city of the country and threatened to block the main M.A Jinnah road if their demands were to fall on deaf ears.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, earlier today clarified that the ongoing ‘Clean Karachi’ cannot be stopped until its accomplishment.

Responding to the reports of stopping the Karachi cleanliness campaign, Ali Zaidi further detailed that the drive was stopped temporarily for clearing the nullahs during heavy rainfall.

“At first, the flow of rainwater is restored in the choked nullahs. We are now clearing the routes of the forthcoming Muharram processions over the request of the Sindh governor.”

“We are trying our best to remove the garbage in order to void difficulties during Muharram. [Whereas,] The rumours for the shortage of funds, are not true as well.”

