KARACHI: A traffic constable was gunned down in Karachi’s Garden area on Monday, ARY News reported.

The uncle of deceased traffic cop told media that Ehtisham had rented a home in Lasbela area with his friends around three days ago. Though he was living with us for last three years, he added.

According to him, “We tried to contact Ehtisham last night but the call couldn’t be reached.”

He said Ehtisham’s parents live in Hyderabad and they had been informed about the incidents.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Javed Meher stated that the traffic warden was shot by a 30mm-bore pistol. Two bullet shells of 30 mm-bore pistol were found from the site and have been sent for forensic testing.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Ihtesham Ahmed had been affiliated with the traffic police force since 2007.

In 2016, a scare had gripped the city after traffic sergeants and wardens were being targeted in different gun attacks across the metropolis.

In their statement, IG Sindh Police had said one gang was involved in targeting policemen was caught, while another group was active in similar other incidents, which was targeting specific officers.

He said evidences were collected from the locations and culprits would soon be rounded up and given severe punishment. However, no significant arrest was made by the police.

Khawaja expressed suspicion that a banned outfit could be involved in firing incidents, however he had said a formal statement in this regard would be issued after completing investigation.

