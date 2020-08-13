Traffic cop shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A traffic policeman was shot dead in Karimabad area of the city in an apparently targeted attack on Thursday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, armed motorcyclists targeted traffic police official, Muhammad Ali, in Karimabad area when he was returning from the duty.

The body was shifted to a hospital for performing medico-legal formalities. The police cordoned off the incident site to collect spent bullet casings and other evidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that at three cops were shot dead and one other injured by July 23 during the killing spree in the last 23 days.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ghulam Muhammad was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in the Jatt Lines area of the city on July 23.

The attackers identified the cop, as happened in the previous two cases, before targeting him and took away his weapons before successfully running away from the scene.

“He left his home to join duty when he was targeted at a shop where he stopped-by to purchase something,” the police narrated the eye-witnesses account.

Police recovered spent casings of 30-bore bullets, which were sent for forensics examination. The ASI was deputed at the investigation branch of the Artillery Maidan police station. His funeral prayers would be offered after Friday prayers.

A case has been registered with the CTD police over today’s killing on the complaint of the victim’s brother under murder and terrorism charges.

Two more cops were shot dead in the city during the just over three week period. A Madadgar 15 police personnel Noman was shot dead in the Mehmoodabad area while another cop Asghar was killed in Korangi area.

