Traffic flow disrupts as water pipeline bursts near Karachi’s Central Jail

KARACHI: Traffic movement along one section at a busy University Road was disrupted after water pipeline burst near Central Jail flyover on Thursday morning.

In addition, the pipeline failure has also led to forming a pothole on the road, making it difficult for the vehicles to pass through easily.

The Karachi traffic police have advised motorists to exercise caution while driving on the specified road due to skidding wet surface due to pipeline burst.

In August last year, supply to majority of the areas were affected after a pipeline at the Dhabeji pumping station burst. The executive engineer at the KWSB had said the pipeline that has 72-inch diameter malfunctioned due to power breakdown, resultantly suspending water supply to many areas of the city.

The main sources of water for Karachi are Keenjhar Lake (Indus River) and Hub dam, from where water is pumped through three main bulk pumping stations located at Dhabeji, Gharo, and Hub.

For some time, Karachi is facing an acute shortage of water following a drastic drop in water levels at the Hub dam. Owing to the low supply from the dam, many areas in the western and central districts of the city are facing water shortage.

The Hub canal with its designed capacity supplies around 100 million gallons of water daily (mgd) to the metropolis.

The dam’s old structure and poor maintenance had resulted in leakages and breaches in the water body.

