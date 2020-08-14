Massive traffic jam on Karachi roads due to Independence Day rallies, events

KARACHI: Hundreds of commuters are facing a massive traffic jam on different roads of a metropolis due to rallies and other events in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan today, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the traffic jam was caused in different routes on both tracks of Sharea Faisal from Nursery to Baloch Colony as many political parties and locals are organising rallies.

A massive traffic mess was prevailed in Sea View Road, Christian graveyard (Gora Qabristan), Korangi Road, Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine, Teen Hatti bridge, University Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Guru Mandir, Nazimabad.

The citizens have flocked towards the public and private parks, hotels and food streets, rallies and other events on the public holiday to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan after the end of months-long lockdown.

Earlier on August 13 late night, the celebratory events have been kicked off across the country to observe the Independence Day.

