Massive traffic jams being observed in various areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Hundreds of commuters are facing massive traffic jams on different routes of the metropolis after heavy rainfall earlier in the week still haunts passengers and roadways, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the traffic jam was observed in different areas of the metropolis including the busiest road of them all, Shahrah e Faisal along with Stadium road.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of vehicles including ambulances were stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads, increasing the miseries of the citizens and rescue teams attempting to reach homes and hospitals on September 2.

Monsoon rains have added to the transport woes of the megacity making travel a nuisance, with rainwater stell puddled at several points on major roadways of Karachi, people are forced to take alternative routes resulting in massive traffic jams in the densely populated city.

