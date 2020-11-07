Web Analytics
Massive traffic jam in parts of Karachi irks commuters

KARACHI: Different city roads including the Shahrah-e-Faisal witnessed traffic jams caused by a religious party rally being organised at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the traffic jam was observed in different areas of the metropolis including the busiest road of them all, Shahrah-e-Faisal from Nursery to Airport.

A massive traffic mess also prevailed in Gulistan-e-Johar, Saddar, Maripur Road, Drigh Road, Baloch Colony, Numaish Chowrangi, Lines Area, Peoples Chowrangi and Gurumandir.

Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances were stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads, increasing the miseries of the citizens.

