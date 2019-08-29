Traffic lights to turn red at 12noon to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: All kind of traffic will remain suspended between 12noon-12:30pm on Friday (tomorrow) as demonstrations will be held across the federal capital to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, reported ARY News.

All traffic lights across Islamabad will turn red as the clock will strike 12noon and remain so for half an hour.

In his address to the nation earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the ‘Kashmir Hour’ will be observed once a week to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, beginning with Friday (Aug 30).

The ‘Kashmir hour’ between 12:00 to 12:30pm will start throughout the country with the playing of the national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Both anthems will be aired on all TV, FM and radio channels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a series of tweets today asked the entire nation to come out tomorrow (Friday) for half an hour between 12noon to 12.30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said this will send Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression and the inhumane curfew.

He said, “we must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them.”

The PM said the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women and children, is all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi Govt. He said annexation of occupied Kashmir is illegal. He said the plan to change the demography of occupied Kashmir is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention.

