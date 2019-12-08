RAWALPINDI: City Traffic Police have issued a traffic plan on the occasion of a Test match scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from December 11.

According to plan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf urged the commuters to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the match.

The traffic coming from Islamabad towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to Expressway. The traffic via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khana and Karal would reach in Rawalpindi. The traffic from Rawalpindi would take U-turn in front of Kidney Center and use the opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The CTO said that heavy traffic would strictly be banned.

He urged the cricket lovers to park their vehicles on designated points to avoid any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar reviewed security and allied arrangements for the upcoming cricket test match that will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Commissioner said in a meeting that foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming Cricket test match had been finalized and expressed satisfaction adding that leniency would not be tolerated at any cost.

The first Test of the two-match series will be held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 11-15 December, while the National Stadium Karachi will host the second Test from 19-23 December.

