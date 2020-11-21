Traffic plan issued for PDM rally in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: City Traffic Police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering scheduled on Sunday (tomorrow) in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a plan issued by traffic police, the public coming from Islamabad and Mardan have been advised to take GT Road from Rashakai Interchange to reach Peshawar.

Commuters coming from Charsadda have been directed to take the Charsadda Road, while people coming from southern districts were advised to use the Frontier Road near Matani as well as the Inqilab Road in Scheme Chowk.

Read More: FIR to be lodged against PDM leaders if COVID-19 cases rise after Peshawar rally: Shibli

According to a traffic plan, the entry of heavy vehicles into the city will be banned throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the commuters will also be updated via social media and traffic police FM radio.

Read More: COVID-19 threat: Asad Umar slams PDM leadership for insisting on Peshawar rally

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration had denied allowing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering on November 22 in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Peshawar.

