Karachi man arrested after attempting to run car over traffic personnel

KARACHI: A scuffle between a traffic police officer and a car driver broke out in Karachi on Wednesday following which the driver tried, in vain, to flee the scene, ARY News reported.

The traffic personnel discharging their duties in Gulberg Roundabout in Karachi’s Center district came in contact with an alleged traffic offender who, when directed to stop, tried to run over the personnel in an attempt to escape.

When the alleged traffic offender struggled to escape, the personnel persisted while one of them even hopped in his car to keep him from running. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video of the incident has been acquired by ARY News wherein the incident can be seen taking place.

Moreover, the video suggests, the said offender was resisted by nearby civilians who cornered him and reported police on his whereabouts which assisted in his capture. The police finally stopped the suspect and detained him.

The local police reached the scene and took custody of the suspect who was later taken to the police station.

READ: Karachi court sends man assaulting traffic cop to jail

Earlier today Karachi court sent a man arrested for threatening and assaulting a traffic sergeant in the port city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area to jail on judicial remand.

The judicial magistrate (East) directed the investigation officer of the case to furnish a charge-sheet after completion of an investigation against the accused, named Faraz.

Comments

comments