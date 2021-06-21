TRAGIC: Freight train crushes two kids to death in Sukkur

SUKKUR: In a tragic accident, a speeding freight train crushed two children to death while injured two others in Sukkur on Monday, reported ARY News.

According to police, four children were grazing their cattle near Mando Dero railway station when the accident happened.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said. There was no immediate word on their identities and ages.

Last year in March, five people were crushed to death when a train hit the rickshaw near Rohri, Sukkur. The accident took place near Pyarwah, when the rickshaw was crossing the railway phattak.

The rescue sources said two women and two children were among the dead.

