One dead as truck trailer overruns motorcyclist in Lahore

LAHORE: A truck trailer on Monday overran a motorcycle within the remits of the North Cantonment police station of Lahore, killing the rider, ARY NEWS reported.

The trailer hit the vehicle causing severe injuries to the motorcyclist, who succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. His body was later handed over to the family after initial medico-legal formalities.

The police arrested the driver of the trailer from the spot and shifted him for legal formalities.

On 22 December 2019, during scores of fog-related traffic accidents a man was killed and 18 people were injured in Punjab, rescue officials said.

According to ARY News, a motorcycle rickshaw fell in a ditch leaving a man dead and two others injured in Zahir Pir area.

Poor visibility caused by dense fog caused the accident, local police said.

In another traffic mishap two buses and an oil tanker were collided near Dunyapur in a fog related incident.

Nine people including two women were injured in the mishap and they were transferred to nearby hospital, rescue officials said.

In another traffic accident a bus and a trailer were crashed at Sadiqabad Bypass due to misty conditions.

Seven people were injured in the incident in which the front portion of the bus thoroughly damaged. Two injured were taken out of the vehicle after cutting the body of the vehicle.

