New trailer for PlayStation 5 leaked ahead of launch   

A new trailer for the PlayStation 5 has been ‘leaked’ online ahead of its launch this month.

According to the details, a 3D designer, Giuseppe Spinelli, made a video animation for the PS5 controller, which has been leaked.

LetsGoDigital said: “Owing to the lack of official images, our 3D designer Giuseppe Spinelli, aka Snoreyn , once again made an impressive video animation as ‘advance notice’ for the PS5.

“This time the video images are not based on the patents of the Dev Kit and the DS5 controller, this is simply what we would like to see from Sony.”

The video shows that the back of the controller could have extra grip buttons that will allow the gamers to access additional functions, the Mirror reported.

LetsGoDigital maintained: “Consider a racing game such as Gran Turismo, where you can easily change gears with the extra buttons. This releases the L2 R2 triggers and can be used to accelerate / brake accurately.”

“This will also add value to other games, for example, making it easier to switch weapons or shooting targets with a shooting game.”

The video also indicates that the controller will have pressure-sensitive buttons, which were present with the PS2 and PS3, but not PS4.

The video comes shortly after rumors suggested that Sony could unveil the PS5 later this month.

