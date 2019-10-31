KARACHI: Deputy Superintendent (DS) Jamshed Alam announced a complete waiver of travel charges for those willing to check upon and visit their loved ones effected by the tragic train accident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Railways made the announcement to facilitate as many people as can be who are worried about the safety and well being of their relatives who were aboard the unfortunate Tezgam express.

Read More: PM Imran Khan orders immediate inquiry over Tezgam train accident

Those willing to travel have been instructed to take there queries to there local Deputies to avail the facility.

Seventy three people reportedly dead and forty others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan early in the morning.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

Read More: Multiple Dead, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs Three Bogies Of Tezgam Express

A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

Railway officials said there were more than 200 passengers travelling in the three carriages , in which there were at least 77 passengers in one of the carriages while there 78 in the other economy class carriage. At least 54 passengers were travelling in the business class carriage.

Comments

comments