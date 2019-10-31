Train fire incident: Punjab CM to visit Liaqatpur; cancels all meetings

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday suspended all meetings and scheduled to visit Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan for monitoring relief activities following the incident of Tezgam train inferno, ARY News reported.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar will visit Liaqatpur shortly after cancelling all of its activities. During his visit, the chief minister will visit the incident’s site and also meet wounded persons.

The chief minister directed concerned authorities to initiate special monitoring of ongoing relief efforts and dedicated the helicopter in his use for the continuation of relief activities. Buzdar also issued directives to provide maximum facilities for medical treatment to the affected persons.

Read: Multiple dead, scores injured as fire engulfs three bogies of Tezgam Express

At least 70 people have died and 40 others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to a cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday early morning.

The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals while rescue teams are busy in extinguishing the fire. The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place. The people who brought the gas cylinder onboard are being said to be from the Tableeghi Jamaat.

Escalation in the number of deaths and those that sustained injuries is feared.

Emergency has been declared in healthcare facilities across Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan to tend to the injured.

Comments

comments