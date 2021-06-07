Four out of five Lodhran casualties in Ghotki train accident were family

LODHRAN: At least five of a Four of Lodhran neighborhood die in Ghotki train accident, four of whom from the same family, died Monday in the train incident on Panu Aqil track where Sir Syed Express train collided with a Millat Express resulting in 51 deaths reported so far with numerous suffering injuries, ARY News learned.

The incident to happen between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki claimed four lives from a single Lodhran family including a woman, her two sons and a cousin.

Another Lodhran resident to have also died in the incident today was a youth of Dunyapur Tehsil.

READ: Ghotki train accident: ‘Mechanical fault apparently causes derailment’

The Federal Railways Minister Azam Swati said of the incident the railway track of Sukkur Division is extremely dangerous and the derailment was apparently caused by a mechanical fault.

Azam Swati said that he has visited the accident’s site and inquired after the health of wounded persons in different hospitals who are being given better medical attention. He added that rescue activities and efforts to restore the railway track are underway.

The railway minister said that the railway track of Sukkur Division is extremely dangerous and DS refused to allow the trains to pass through three days ago.

READ: PR report says 455 train accidents claimed 270 lives in past three years

A separate report furnished by the Pakistan Railways in the wake of the Ghotki incident said since the year 2018 there have been 270 casualties in about 455 various train accidents to have eventuated since 2018.

In the 2018-21 report sent earlier today to the federal railways ministry by railways headquarter, the total number of accidents, since the incumbent government assumed power, have been 455 claiming 270 lives and causing 396 to suffer injuries.

In the year 2018, total of 131 train accidents claimed 39 deaths all over the country with 64 ending up wounded. Followed by 159 train incidents happening in 2019 which claimed 134 lives and 63 injuries.

