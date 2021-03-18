In a weird incident, a passenger train in India’s Uttarakhand rolled backwards for a distance of at least 35 kilometres after the passenger train developed a technical fault.

According to local media, the driver of the Purnagiri Janshatabdi Express lost control of the train after he hit the brakes to avoid collision with a stray animal.

Immediately after the incident, the driver lost control of the locomotive and the train started rolling backwards. Even though some passengers tried to pull the emergency chain, but the train did not stop.

#WATCH | Purnagiri Jansatabdi train runs backwards due to cattle run over b/w Khatima-Tanakpur section in Uttarakhand. Incident happened earlier today. There was no derailment & passengers were transported to Tanakpur safely. Loco Pilot & Guard suspended: North Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/808nBxgxsa — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

The train was finally stopped at Khatima, a town in India and nearly 330 kilometres from Indian capital Delhi after emergency messages sent to the nearest stations alerted staff.

The railway authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

During the investigation, it was learnt that the air pressure pipe between coaches was damaged and started leaking, which led to the failure of the brake system.

