PESHAWAR: At least 24 inbound passengers tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, 128 passengers landed at the airport on board a Pakistan International Airlines flight (PIA), PK-218.

Their swabs were taken for a Covid-19 test, after which 24 of the passengers were found to be carrying the deadly virus. Trained dogs deployed at the airport helped detect the Covid-19 positive patients.

The affected passengers staged a protest and refused to be quarantined, according to airport officials. Subsequently, the officials called in police, local authorities and an ambulance to help enforce the safety protocols.

Earlier, on June 2, twenty-six passengers had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

Airport officials told the media that the sniffer dogs deployed at the Peshawar airport detected the COVID-infected passengers. They flew in through six flights. The COVID-19 positive passengers were handed over to the district administration.

