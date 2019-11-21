ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday received a group of 19 trainee diplomats from 14 developing countries from Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East at the Foreign Office.

Talking to them, the foreign secretary said: “Peace and development were the central pillars of Pakistan’s foreign policy framework.”

Mahmood highlighted Pakistan’s initiatives for peaceful resolution of disputes in various parts of the world and the renewed focus on economic diplomacy for the facilitation of core national economic development goals.

