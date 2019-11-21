Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


14 developing countries’ trainee diplomats visit Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday received a group of 19 trainee diplomats from 14 developing countries from Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East at the Foreign Office.

Talking to them, the foreign secretary said: “Peace and development were the central pillars of Pakistan’s foreign policy framework.”

Mahmood highlighted Pakistan’s initiatives for peaceful resolution of disputes in various parts of the world and the renewed focus on economic diplomacy for the facilitation of core national economic development goals.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Fake bank accounts case: NAB detains close aid of Asif Zardari

Pakistan

Schools to remain closed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala tomorrow

Pakistan

Gang looting people in the name of ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ busted  

Pakistan

PM Khan extends ‘heartiest congratulations’ to Sri Lanka’s new…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close