Trains continue to face nationwide delays

KARACHI: All trains travelling between Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta continue to face delays months after the Hyderabad and Sadiqbad train accidents, ARY News reported.

According to Railway officials, the Karachi express facing delay of 8 hours, Tezgam express will leave from Karachi Cantt after 4 hours delay, Hazara Express 2 hours, Karakoram express 7 hours, Sir Syed express 2 hours and Shah Hussain express will leave after 5 hours.

At least 24 people were dead and several injured following a collision between Quetta bound Akbar Express and a freight train at Walhar Railway Station on July 11.

The Investigators in their initial probe into Sadiqabad train accident had held the driver responsible for a passenger train accident that rammed into a freight train at Walhar Railway Station.

Read More: Inquiry report blames driver for Sadiqabad train accident

According to a joint report, the driver of Akbar Express didn’t stop train despite seeing a red single. Both drivers of the train jumped outside from engine before train ramped into a freight train.

An initial report reveals that over speeding, negligence of the driver were the main reasons behind the Sadiqabad train accident.

The accident took place around 4:15 am on Thursday when Akbar Express hit a parked freight train at the Walhar Railway Station, said report.

Comments

comments