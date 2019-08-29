All trains to stop for 1 min during Kashmir Solidarity Hour: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Hour’, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced that all trains of Pakistan Railways will stop for one minute tomorrow (Friday) between 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Rasheed detailed the schedule for tomorrow, wherein he said Lal Haveli will observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm, afterwards a program will be held till 5:00 pm to honor the struggle of Kashmiri brethren.

“All 138 trains will stop for one minute between 12:00 to 12:30 pm, and if they stop at stations then the national anthem will be played,” the minister said adding that all sort of work will be completely halted at workshops as well during the Kashmir Solidarity Hour.

All stations, factories, labors and staff of Pakistan Railway will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Hour, Rasheed affirmed.

PM Imran Khan in a series of tweets today asked the entire nation to come out tomorrow for half an hour between 12 noon to 12:30 pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said this will send Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression and the inhumane curfew.

He said, “We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them.”

