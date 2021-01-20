Transgender person moves LHC seeking quota in PPSC exams

LAHORE: A transgender person on Wednesday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking quota in Punjab Public Service Commission examinations, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Faizullah had applied for the post of Urdu lecturer but his application was rejected as he was a transgender person. His lawyer said that contrary to the government’s order, PPSC did not allocate a quota for transgender persons. He termed it a violation of the basic rights rules.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to declare transgender persons eligible for appearing in PPSC exams. On the occasion, the judge ordered to postpone the scheduled examinations of PPSC and sought a reply from the advocate general of Punjab within two weeks.

Read More: SHC grants Govt 14 days to enforce transgender rights law

Earlier on December 2, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had granted 14 days to the federal government to implement the Transgender Persons (protection of rights) Act 2018.

A petition had been filed in the court pleaded to the bench that the court had ordered the government to devise rules and guidelines for implementation of the transgender persons’ rights law. But the law yet to come into force.

Deputy Attorney General had told the court (SHC) that the rules for the law had been hammered out and soon to be approved by the federal cabinet.

Comments

comments