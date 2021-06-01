PESHAWAR: A transgender in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) used police mobile to record a video for the popular video-streaming app TikTok, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

According to details, a transgender named ‘Chahat’ recorded a TikTok video inside a police van in presence of cops.

In the video, it can be seen that the transgender was stepping out of the police mobile that was apparently standing at some market in Peshawar.

In a statement, police said that an investigation has been launched against cops for their possible negligence after a video of transgender making TikTok video inside police mobile went viral on social media.

