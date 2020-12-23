CHUNIAN: A video of a transgender beaten up badly after being hanged upside down in district Kasur of the Punjab province has gone viral as police said that the accused were released after the two sides agreed against pursuing the matter, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the transgender, who is identified as Sohana, was abducted and tortured by influential people in Allahabad area of Chunian Tehsil two months back.

A video of the incident, which was uploaded by the accused themselves on social media, showed the gruesome torture against the eunuch.

It emerged that she was invited to perform at a programme but was later tortured and sexually abused for three days by the accused.

“This incident of a transgender being tortured happened on 27 and 28 October,” the DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar confirmed after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

He said that three people were booked for the abduction of a transgender. The police arrested Zulfiqar, Shani and Asif for interrogation, however, they were released after a patch-up between the two sides.

An agreement of the deal between the two sides was also submitted to the police, the DPO Kasur said adding that they would take action against the accused if the transgender approaches them again for further action into the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that torture incidents against eunuchs have been reported time and again. A report while sharing the worst-case scenario for transgenders said that a total of 13 transgenders were murdered in the KP province alone during the past six years.

As per the home department of KP, 19 suspects were arrested in 12 cases of murder.

The highest number of killings were reported from the provincial capital, where six transgenders were murdered. Two cases emerged from each -Nowshera and Swabi. While one murder case was reported from each – Kohat and Bannu.

