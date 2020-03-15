Transgender tortures friend to death for Rs500 

KARACHI: A transgender, with the help of his two accomplices, tortured his friend to death for not giving him Rs500.

According to the details, the transgender, Anjum, had killed his friend Owais with the help of his accomplices Dilawar and Waqar a few days back.

Anjum had struck his friend, Owais, in the head with a baton, causing him to collapse. Later, they threw the body at a vacant plot in Khyberabad area of Karachi and had managed to flee to Punjab.

Owais’s body was recovered after 13 days of his murder from the plot. The police registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids in Karachi and Punjab and apprehended all the three suspects involved in the murder. The police said that the suspects have confessed to killing their friend Owais.

