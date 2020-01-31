Transgenders protest against patwari, allege land grabbing

MAILSI: The transgender community gathered in a small city in Punjab and protested against the prevalent Patwari culture and consistent incidents of forceful land grabbing, ARY News reported on Friday.

One of the afflicted transgender’ said that the local patwari in collusion with a land grabber has forcefully confiscated their residency.

Read More: PM Imran launches Sehat Sahulat Program for transgender community

A transgender by the name of Haji Gulzar said that they have been made homeless and seek justice from the government.

The accused patwari, Zahoor Alam has denied the allegations and maintained that he is not involved in the forceful occupation of the household.

Earlier on November 3, 2019, In a monumental undertaking by the Government of Punjab, under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar decided to change the names of revenue officers from ‘Patwaris’ to village officers.

Read More: Punjab rebrands ‘Patwaris’ to village officers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed concerned authorities to complete establishment of 115 land record centres in far off areas of the province by next month.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore on Sunday, he said that government is taking revolutionary measures to facilitate the public in revenue matters.

Comments

comments