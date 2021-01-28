Transparency International lauds NAB performance

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International has lauded the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) performance over the past two years, reported ARY News.

Sohail Muzaffar, the chairperson of Transparency International Pakistan Chapter, said the national graft buster recovered looted money to the tune of Rs363 billion through its extraordinary efforts over the last two years and deposited the amount in the national exchequer.

A NAB spokesperson welcomed the global corruption watchdog’s appreciation and said the bureau believes in netting big fishes under the leadership of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

“Thus far, the NAB has deposited Rs714 billion in the national exchequer,” the spokesperson said, pointing out that conviction rate in NAB cases stands at 68.8 per cent. He said the NAB is focal organisation of Pakistan under United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory to the UNCAC.

Besides, he said Pakistan had signed MoUs with China for monitoring of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and benefiting from the latter’s experience of eliminating corruption.

The spokesperson said the NAB is the head of the SAARC anti-corruption forum. “The NAB being a role model for SAARC countries is an acknowledgement of its performance,” he added.

